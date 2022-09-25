College Football World Reacts To Danny Kanell's Controversial Rankings

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

With another week of the college football season behind us, that means it's time for some new rankings.

Danny Kanell of CBS Sports posted his top 12 on Sunday morning and it led to a lot of controversy from college football fans.

Kanell has Georgia in his top spot, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, and USC. He then has Tennessee at the No. 6 spot, followed by Michigan, Kansas, Florida State, and Penn State.

Here are Kanell's full rankings:

It didn't take long for fans to go after Kanell after he posted this tweet.

Even though some of these rankings are a bit much, Kanell definitely knows what he's doing when he makes them.

They create a lot of engagement, which helps him grow even more.

We'll see what these rankings look like next week after those games are played.