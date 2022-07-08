College Football World Reacts To Dante Moore's Commitment

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - JANUARY 09: A helmet for the Oregon Ducks is displayed during a press conference for the Tostitos BCS National Championship Game against the Auburn Tigers at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn on January 9, 2011 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dante Moore, the No. 4 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, just announced his college commitment decision live on SportsCenter.

The five-star QB announced his intentions to join the Oregon Ducks football program in the Fall of 2023.

Moore was the top-ranked uncommitted quarterback option before this afternoon's decision.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to his commitment.

"I’m all the way in on Dante Moore. Believe he’ll have the Ducks back in the CFP before his time in Eugene is up. As @GregBiggins has mentioned as well, he’s got a serious case to be the No. 1 player in the country when it’s all said and done," 247Sports recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote.

"Lets gooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!" Oregon offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham tweeted.

"Dante Moore is Oregon’s highest ranked QB recruit of the modern recruiting era and the Ducks’ highest ranked offensive recruit since running back Jonathan Stewart in 2005," Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports added.

Moore is the 11th commitment for Dan Lanning's 2023 class — and the first five-star recruit to join the group. The program also has seven four-star recruits and three three-star recruits verbally committed.

Moore led Detroit's Martin Luther King High School to a state championship victory this past season. He's set to complete his high school career as the No. 1 ranked recruit in the state of Michigan, per 247Sports.

With today's massive commitment, the Ducks now have the No. 17-ranked 2023 recruiting class in the nation.