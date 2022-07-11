College Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Coach

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 08: General view of Michigan Stadium during a game between the Michigan Wolverines and Air Force Falcons on September 8, 2012 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan football community received sad news this Monday evening.

Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller has passed way. He was 81 years old.

Moeller spent 23 years with the Wolverines. He was the head football coach from 1990-94 and earned a share of the Big Ten title three times.

A cause of death is not yet known at this time.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of former head coach Gary Moeller today. Our thoughts are with his wife Ann and the rest of the Moeller family," said Michigan Football.



"Former Michigan head coach Gary Moeller, who spent 23 years associated with the Michigan football program, passed away this morning in Lima, Ohio, the school confirmed. Moeller was 81 years old," wrote ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"RIP Gary Moeller! Learning of the loss of a Michigan great. Thinking of the Moeller family & sending heartfelt condolences," said Todd J. Anson.

"REST IN PEACE to former Michigan football head coach Gary Moeller Moeller was Bo's hand-picked successor, leading Michigan for 5 seasons 1990-94. He's the only coach ever at Michigan to serve as both OC and DC for the program. He had a 44–13–3 record as Michigan's head coach," said James T. Yoder.

"Former Michigan and Lions coach Gary Moeller died Monday morning, @umichfootball announced. He was 81," said Brad Galli.

We're thinking of the Moeller family during this difficult time.