College Football World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Former Purdue quarterback Len Dawson passed away on Wednesday.

He was 87 years old.

Dawson led the Big Ten in passing yards for three straight seasons from 1954-56. He set the then-record for longest touchdown pass with a 96-yard deep ball in 1955.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to Dawson's death.

After his outstanding collegiate career with the Boilermakers, Dawson went on to be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the fifth overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft. After a couple stints with the Steelers and Browns, he went on to sign with the AFL's Dallas Texans — who would later become the Kansas City Chiefs.

He spent the majority of his 19-year professional football career with the Chiefs, notching three AFL Championships and helping the organization to its first Super Bowl title after the AFL-NFL merger.

Dawson held the Chiefs' single-season passing touchdown record (30) until Patrick Mahomes broke the record with 50 in 2018.

Dawson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 1987 class.

Our thoughts are with the Dawson family through this difficult time.