College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' 3 Schools

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

It's looking like Deion Sanders could be Power-5 bound.

According to FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell, the Jackson State head coach "has been telling recruits he will be at a school on Sunday. Decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF."

The college football world reacted to the latest report on Sanders' future.

"Isn’t the SWAC championship LITERALLY this Saturday," a user asked.

"Deion to Cincy would be nice," another said.

"These fanboys desperate to get [Deion] Sanders out of Jackson, Mississippi. From white fear of uprisings among the enslaved to 'it’s just a game' evasions of underlying fear of resurgent & weaponized HBCUs, look no further than this fanboy fervor: Negro, you only can dance for us!" tweeted a Howard law professor.

"Eddie Robinson, Jr was right!"

"Wait this might actually happen?" a fan asked.

"'At a school on Sunday' ... He's already AT A SCHOOL!" another user laughed.

"If Deion goes to Cincinnati that would be wild."

Whatever decision Sanders makes, its bound to make waves.