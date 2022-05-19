College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Drama

On Wednesday, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban made waves around the college football world with his comments about the Jackson State football program.

The longtime Bama leader accused Deion Sanders and the HBCU program of paying a "really good" recruit 1 million dollars to join the team.

"Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."

Saban was almost certainly referring to star cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class.

Coach Prime took to Twitter on Wednesday night to respond to these allegations from his fellow head coach.

"You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow," Sanders wrote. "I was & awakened by my son Shedeur Sanders that sent me the article stating WE PAYED Travis Hunter a million to play at Jackson State. We as a PEOPLE don't have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE."

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this drama.

Many fans referenced the fact that both of these high-profile coaches are endorsed by Aflac.

"Well this is getting good! Those @aflac commercial shoots are gonna get kinda spicy this year!" one wrote.

"The AFLAC duck should moderate this debate," another added.

Sanders says he'll be addressing the "lies" told by Coach Saban "soon."

It'll certainly be interesting to see what Coach Prime has to say.