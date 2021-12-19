College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission

Deion Sanders’ 2021 college football season didn’t end like he planned.

While Jackson State had a pretty incredible 2021 season, the Tigers’ year ended in disappointing fashion, with a bowl game loss.

Jackson State fell to South Carolina State, 31-10, in the Celebration Bowl.

While Sanders was upset with the loss, he shared a pretty classy message on social media.

“Congratulations to South Carolina State for a incredible win in the Celebration Bowl. They flat out kicked our butts and we WILL learn from this and prayerfully return next year. God bless,” the head coach tweeted.

Well said, Deion.

Fans appreciate the message.

“Absolutely COACH PRIME. Please know that TIGER NATION is BIG TIME proud of YOU and OUR JSU TIGERS,” one fan tweeted.

“You have a great team, Buddy Pugh is one of the best coaches in SC, has been at whatever level he has coached,” another fan tweeted.

“The foundation of growth is in honesty,” another fan added on Twitter.

The Jackson State program has a lot to look forward to, after all.

No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter is joining Deion Sanders 🔥👏 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/WlL5E2Hcm6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2021

Watch out, college football world, Deion Sanders and Jackson State are coming.