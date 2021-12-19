The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders’ 2021 college football season didn’t end like he planned.

While Jackson State had a pretty incredible 2021 season, the Tigers’ year ended in disappointing fashion, with a bowl game loss.

Jackson State fell to South Carolina State, 31-10, in the Celebration Bowl.

While Sanders was upset with the loss, he shared a pretty classy message on social media.

“Congratulations to South Carolina State for a incredible win in the Celebration Bowl. They flat out kicked our butts and we WILL learn from this and prayerfully return next year. God bless,” the head coach tweeted.

Well said, Deion.

Fans appreciate the message.

“Absolutely COACH PRIME. Please know that TIGER NATION is BIG TIME proud of YOU and OUR JSU TIGERS,” one fan tweeted.

“You have a great team, Buddy Pugh is one of the best coaches in SC, has been at whatever level he has coached,” another fan tweeted.

“The foundation of growth is in honesty,” another fan added on Twitter.

The Jackson State program has a lot to look forward to, after all.

Watch out, college football world, Deion Sanders and Jackson State are coming.

