College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumor

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Jackson State's Deion Sanders has been linked to some of college football's most glamorous head coaching openings going into next season, so Monday's update was a curious one for a lot of fans.

According to Bleacher Report (via 247's Carl Reed), "Sanders is in talks with Colorado and South Florida to fill their head coaching vacancies."

A far cry from the likes of Auburn and Nebraska.

The college football world reacted to the rumors linking Coach Prime to CU and USF.

"Deion Sanders pull up to Colorado, let’s turn it around," tweeted Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

"Make CU great again!!! Let’s goooo PRIME TIME!!!" replied Brendan Schaub.

"I can maybe see South Florida but Colorado would get ugly for that man," a user said.

"Maaaan don't do it yet," a fan pleaded.

"Mid.. don’t do it Prime. Wait for something better if you are going to leave."

"I hope this fake."

"This man is not leaving," another laughed.

Where do you think Deion wears his gold whistle come 2023?