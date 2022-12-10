College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Major Recruiting Victory

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, talks to a packed audience in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has already made a major splash on the recruiting trail at Colorado.

Just one week after he took the Buffaloes' head coaching job, Sanders got a commitment from four-star running back Dylan Edwards.

Edwards, who de-committed from Notre Dame earlier this week, posed with Sanders in a Colorado uniform on Saturday.

"Let's make it happen," Edwards wrote on Twitter.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Oh hey, look which all-star RB just flipped their commit from Notre Dame to CU (can you hear our football glory coming back?)," one fan wrote.

"Deion about to take over college football," another said.

"Just picked up Gatorade player of the year with ease LOL," another added.

Edwards is the No. 10 running back in the 2023 class (per 247Sports) and runs a 4.3 40-yard dash.

Sanders attempted to recruit Edwards to Jackson State — extending the young running back an offer back in February. It appears Sanders' new standing as a Power Five head coach has swayed Edwards to join Coach Prime's program.

During a recent interview, Sanders promised the biggest recruiting weekend "in the history of Colorado football" after Jackson State's final game on Dec. 17.

This commitment is certainly a step in the right direction.