College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' New Job

Deion Sanders is officially Power-5 bound.

On Saturday night, the Colorado Buffaloes officially named Sanders the program's next head coach, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

"AD Rick George has named COACH PRIME [Deion Sanders] to be the 28th full-time head football coach at CU," the school announced. "Welcome Coach Prime to Colorado!"

The college football world reacted to Sanders' big move on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Coach Prime but I was hoping he would stay a little longer…" a user said.

"Wow! Really good hire ..." another replied.

"There you go," a football podcast account tweeted. "I wonder how many kids will follow him and how many kids in the transfer portal will go to Colorado."

"Welcome Coach," Bengals corner Chidobe Awuzie tweeted at Deion Sanders. "Let’s Get It Prime."

"This feels like a dream. This fan base deserves this so much. Take my deposit. Now."

A massive get for CU and a massive loss for Jackson State. Sanders will look to turn around a Buffaloes team that hasn't posted a winning season since 2016.