College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Speech Video

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders knows what it's like to rise above tough environments and economic means to become a superstar.

Growing up in Fort Myers, Florida, Sanders made a promise to his mother at age seven that one day he would make enough money that she would never have to work again.

After the tragic news of Takeoff's fatal shooting in Houston on Tuesday, Coach Prime had a powerful message for his team about separating themselves from the troubles and circumstances of the past to get where they want to be and the value of life:

The college football world reacted to Sanders' words on social media.

"Remember your value.." one user replied.

"This man makes me prouder by the day, we need more of this in our communities," another fan said.

"I really like Coach Prime."

"Kids in all sports might want to listen to this."

"More of this in every setting please!" another tweeted.

"Gold," commented legendary MC Chuck D.

Two minutes and 29 seconds that are certainly worth your time.