College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Staff News

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's no denying that Deion Sanders has been finding incredible success in turning Jackson State into a rising power in college football. But his ability to recruit staffers might be just as impressive as his ability to recruit players.

This week Jackson State hired Maurice Sims from the Georgia Bulldogs. Sims served as the team's assistant strength and conditioning coach for the past several years. He will now be the director of strength and conditioning for the Tigers.

“I’m definitely excited for this opportunity,” Sims said in a statement. “We will utilize the great staff that we have, and we all work well together. I will learn from them, and they will learn from me as we push the guys to get to optimum levels mentally and physically.”

Jackson State fans and supporters have already taken to Twitter to welcome Sims to his new home. But some are also praising Coach Deion Sanders for yet another successful recruiting job:

Deion Sanders has made a habit out of nabbing prospects and coaches away from top FBS programs. The end result in 2021 was an 11-2 record and a trip to the Celebration Bowl.

But with No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter entering the fold and about a dozen players from Power Five programs joining Jackson State via a transfer, climbing even higher isn't out of the question.

Will Jackson State go undefeated in 2022?