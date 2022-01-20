College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Transfer News

Deion Sanders and the Jackson State football program continue to reel in elite talent from across the country.

On Wednesday, the Jackson State football program landed another big-time transfer, this one coming from Texas A&M.

Antonio Doyle, a former top recruit at Texas A&M, announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to Jackson State to play for Coach Prime.

Sanders and the Jackson State football program continue to pull in top players. Doyle was one of the top 100 recruits in the 2020 class. He was ranked the No. 5 inside linebacker in the country for his class.

Sanders is clearly building something very special at Jackson State. He recently landed a shocking commitment from the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in Travis Hunter, who flipped his commitment from Florida State.

Sanders was named the recipient of the 2021 Eddie Robinson Award, given to the coach of the year at the FCS level.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach could end up becoming one of the most-coveted head coaches in the country – if he’s not there already.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders chooses to move on to a big-time program in the future. For now, though, he’s clearly happy building something special at Jackson State.