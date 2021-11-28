The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Desmond Howard’s Bold Claim

desmond howard smiles on the field before a game against alabamaARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 01: Former University of Michigan player Desmond Howard watches the action on the field during the game between the University of Alabama and the University of Michigan at Cowboys Stadium on September 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama defeated Michigan 41-14. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard has a pretty bold Heisman Trophy frontrunner claim following Saturday’s big games.

Michigan topped Ohio State on Saturday, 42-27. The Wolverines were led by a sensational performance from running back Hassan Haskins, who had five touchdowns in the victory.

Haskins was so good that he’s catapulted up to No. 1 on Desmond Howard’s leaderboard for the Heisman Trophy.

“Many people, including yours truly, said Kenneth Walker III was the Heisman front runner after he scored 5 TDs. Hassan Haskins @h2_2535 just scored 5TDs against the #2 team in the country.Hassan Haskins Heisman front runner,” he tweeted.

That seems like a pretty big stretch, though.

Haskins has been great as of late, but he likely has not put up Heisman Trophy numbers.

“Oh Des. You are so awesome sometimes. Haskins is a beast and had a great day. But.. Walker has more yards and more touchdowns,” one fan tweeted.

“He showed up for one game? Come on guy. Walker out that work in all season with a banged up line,” another fan tweeted.

It’s a pretty big leap for Howard, that’s for sure.

Howard is a Michigan man, though, so it’s not surprising to see him giving Haskins some love. However, it would be pretty shocking if the rest of the Heisman Trophy voters felt similar.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.