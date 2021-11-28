College Football World Reacts To Desmond Howard’s Bold Claim

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard has a pretty bold Heisman Trophy frontrunner claim following Saturday’s big games.

Michigan topped Ohio State on Saturday, 42-27. The Wolverines were led by a sensational performance from running back Hassan Haskins, who had five touchdowns in the victory.

Haskins was so good that he’s catapulted up to No. 1 on Desmond Howard’s leaderboard for the Heisman Trophy.

“Many people, including yours truly, said Kenneth Walker III was the Heisman front runner after he scored 5 TDs. Hassan Haskins @h2_2535 just scored 5TDs against the #2 team in the country.Hassan Haskins Heisman front runner,” he tweeted.

That seems like a pretty big stretch, though.

Haskins has been great as of late, but he likely has not put up Heisman Trophy numbers.

“Oh Des. You are so awesome sometimes. Haskins is a beast and had a great day. But.. Walker has more yards and more touchdowns,” one fan tweeted.

“He showed up for one game? Come on guy. Walker out that work in all season with a banged up line,” another fan tweeted.

It’s a pretty big leap for Howard, that’s for sure.

Front runner? K9 has 17 more attempts & almost 500 more rushing yards pic.twitter.com/1iNft15Ace — RC Twining (@rctwining) November 28, 2021

Howard is a Michigan man, though, so it’s not surprising to see him giving Haskins some love. However, it would be pretty shocking if the rest of the Heisman Trophy voters felt similar.