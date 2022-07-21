College Football World Reacts To Desmond Howard's 'Sleeper' Team

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Every once and a while, an unexpected college football program sneaks its way into College Football Playoff contention.

During Thursday's episode of First Take, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard named his "sleeper team" ahead of the 2022 season.

"I like the Miami Hurricanes," Howard said. "I believe that the ACC is wide open... I really like the Canes to have a pretty good season."

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this take from Howard.

"Everyone want Miami to be good so bad. College football need it!" one fan wrote.

"He’s has picked us before. Each time we have had bad seasons. Hopefully this time it’s different," another added.

"Yessir! Canes bound for a big season," another said.

The Hurricanes are heading into their first season under new head coach Mario Cristobal. The program also added offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Former veteran head coach Charlie Strong is also a member of the defensive staff.

Howard believes this stacked coaching roster will help Miami notch a solid season in 2022.

"They've got an All-Star coaching staff... They have a tremendous coaching staff," Howard added.

Miami will kickoff its 2022 season with a matchup against Bethune-Cookman on September 3. The team's first real test comes with a game against Texas A&M in Week 3.