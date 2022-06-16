College Football World Reacts To Devastating Injury News

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - NOVEMBER 11: A general view as the North Carolina State Wolfpack kick off against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Boston College's football squad suffered a crushing injury blow.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Christian Mahogany is expected to miss the entire 2022 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. The guard underwent surgery on May 27 after getting hurt during a home workout in New Jersey.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked the redshirt junior as the nation's second-best guard expected to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Mahogany told Thamel he's now planning on returning to school next year.

"I think I'm probably going to come back because it's hard [after an injury]," he said. "I'm going to leave no doubt on my college career. Especially after an injury like this, I'm going to prove that I can still do it."

College football fans lamented the bad news. It's a tough break for a promising prospect and for an Eagles squad already entering the season with a new-look offensive line.

As noted by Thamel, Boston College's first-string offensive linemen have now started a combined four games. The Los Angeles Chargers took guard Zion Johnson with the No. 17 pick this year, and Mahogany looked poised to follow in his former teammate's footsteps as a high draft selection.

Mahogany is already looking ahead to what he anticipates will be "a great comeback." Let's hope he's right.