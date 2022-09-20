College Football World Reacts To Disappointing Rivalry News

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 28 : Head Coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys waits for his players to leave the field after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners November 28, 2015 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 58-23.(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Another top rivalry in college football is set to end in the near future.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will be no more once Oklahoma joins the SEC.

The series has been going on since 1904 and the schools have played annually for the last 112 years. They've also met 116 times since they became established universities.

Oklahoma State Athletic Director Chad Weiberg spoke to McMurphy about the rivalry ending and confirmed that the school doesn't have room to play Oklahoma past 2025.

"It (playing Oklahoma) presents logistical issues under our current (scheduling) structure,” Weiberg said. "We don’t have any openings to play them. We’re full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen.”

College football fans are upset that this outstanding rivalry is coming to an end.

Fans will have to cherish the next few games in this rivalry since they'll be the last ones.