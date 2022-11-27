College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video

CORVALLIS, OR - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of Reser Stadium during the game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War.

After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing.

Johnson had to be pulled away by two members of Oregon's staff as they attempted to get the senior linebacker off the field and back into the locker room.

The college football world reacted to the disturbing clip on social media.

"Actual bum," a fan said. "Lose with grace pigeons."

"Not surprised, Ducks are classless and poorly coached," another user replied.

"He must have missed what happened to the Michigan State players this week."

"Embarrassing," an Oregon fan account replied.

"Bye DJ. Get the F out of here with that BS. Uncalled for."

"Y’all don’t know what dude said only the consequences after so y’all chill with that we don’t know what happen," another Ducks fan tweeted.

Bad look for the upperclassmen.