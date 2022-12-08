College Football World Reacts To Drake Maye's Decision

Folks in Tar Heel country will be happen to know that Drake Maye's not going anywhere.

Taking to Twitter Wednesday night, the freshman QB dispelled any transfer portal rumors by saying, "[I] could never leave this place, I’m a Tar Heel."

The college football world reacted to Maye's decision.

"Source?" asked UNC's Matt Fedder.

"Think this clears up some stuff... Maye's headed back to Carolina," said WXII's John Johnson II.

"OH WE GOOD LETS RIDE," a fan replied.

"Loyalty," commented Hermie Sadler. "Even if he only plays one more season in Chapel Hill he will be one of the most beloved Tar Heels of all time."

"Just so you know!" tweeted the "Menace 2 Sports" podcast.

"A huge win for Mack Brown and UNC as Drake Maye will be returning to Chapel Hill next year!" said RedditCFB. "Should be an electric Holiday Bowl with Maye and Oregon's Bo Nix facing off."

"Notable," replied The Athletic's Pete Sampson.

Running it back in NC.