College Football World Reacts To Dylan Raiola's Major Visit

Five-star QB and son of longtime NFL center Dominic Raiola, Dylan Raiola reportedly took a visit to one of the top teams in the country on Saturday.

According to Yahoo Sports' Adam Gorney, the Chandler, Arizona native is scheduled to visit Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans this weekend.

The college football world reacted to the news on social media.

"USC," a fan replied.

"He must've realized Nebraska isn't getting him to the NFL. Stupidly decommitted from OSU (why would he do that?!), now he needs to find a place that can get him to the NFL again... before he ends up taking a nosedive like Quinn Ewers did," a user replied. "18yo make the most regrettable decisions."

"Cash bag, big city life and great coaching. It is the day we live in, currently," another tweeted.

Raiola is the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class.