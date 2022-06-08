College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Jeopardy! Answer

CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek rehearses his lines on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Someone on Twitter dusted off an old sports-themed Jeopardy! clip today, and as with most of the ones where the contestant got the answer wrong, it's gone viral.

In an episode of Jeopardy! from 2016, the late-great Alex Trebek asked a contestant what was the only Pac-12 school that does not contain the name of a state was. In an answer that caused countless college sports fans to facepalm, the contestant answered "Auburn."

The correct answer was Stanford, an answer that most college sports fans would be able to get with just a little thinking. As a result, the contestant is getting crushed once again.

Some fans are rolling at the idea of someone not knowing that Stanford was the answer. Others find the idea that Auburn is a Pac-12 team extremely funny:

Suffice it to say, that contestant probably didn't attend a Pac-12 school, or maybe any of the major Power Five programs.

But plenty of people were willing to acknowledge that in the heat of the moment they might have forgotten the answer to that question too.

Knowing something is one thing. Being able to remember it is another. But being able to recall that fact within a certain time limit can be a lot harder.

Would you have gotten that Pac-12 question right on Jeopardy! if it had been asked to you?