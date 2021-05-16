College Football World Reacts To Epic FCS Championship Game

The 2021 College Football Playoff national title game was not very competitive. Alabama thumped Ohio State, 52-24, in one of the most-impressive performances in recent history.

While the College Football Playoff national title game was not very competitive, the same could not be said of today’s FCS national championship.

Sam Houston State beat South Dakota State in an epic FCS national title contest. The teams had played their seasons in the spring due to the pandemic delaying everything. Sam Houston State and South Dakota State were the top two seeds in the FCS playoffs.

Both teams lived up to the hype on Sunday. Sam Houston State and South Dakota State played a back and forth contest that ended in thrilling fashion.

Sam Houston State took the lead with just seconds remaining.

It was an epic contest, with Sam Houston State’s defense pulling off one final stop to get the championship win.

The college football world loved what it saw on Sunday.

Most recent National Championship for a team from Texas in:

• FCS 🏈: 2021 Sam Houston

• D3 🏈: 2018 UMHB

• D2 🏈: 2017 TAMU-Commerce

• D1 Men's 🏀: 2021 Baylor

• D1 Women's 🏀: 2019 Baylor • FBS 🏈: 2005 Texas — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 16, 2021

Congrats to Sam Houston State on an epic season. The Bearkats finished the year with a perfect 10-0 record and a national championship.