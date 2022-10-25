College Football World Reacts To ESPN's Heisman Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: The Heisman Trophy finalists defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, quarterback Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh, quarterback C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama during questions from the media at the Marriott Marquis in New York on December 11, 2021 in New York City, NY. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's college football team took a look at the race for the Heisman Trophy.

ESPN revealed the top five candidates to win the Heisman after the first eight weeks of the season. Unsurprisingly quarterbacks ruled the day, but a running back made the list as well.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker landed the No. 1 spot, with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud in second. Alabama's Bryce Young and USC's Caleb Williams rounded out the list of four quarterbacks occupying the first four spots.

Michigan star running back Blake Corum rounded out the top five.

Naturally, the list proved to be a point of contention among fans. Some think Stroud should be in the top spot, while other would like to see a different quarterback among the top five.

"If Caleb Williams is on the list then Bo Nix should be too," one fan said of the Oregon quarterback.

Other fans think it's time to admit the Heisman is just made for quarterbacks now.

"I get that the QB talent has been unreal the last two decades or so but when are we going to admit this is a QB trophy? Since 2000 there have been 4 non-QB winners," a fan said.

What do you think of the list?