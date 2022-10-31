College Football World Reacts To Florida Dismissal News

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: Florida Gators football helmets on the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 15, 2012 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)

It's been a rough season for the Florida Gators, who have fallen to 6-4 on the season and have suffered back-to-back losses in the last three weeks. But things are staying ugly with the dismissal of a player on Monday.

According to GatorsOnline, Florida defensive lineman Brenton Cox has been dismissed from the program. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed that Cox and the Gators have "decided to move on."

“Brenton, we kind of decided to move on here,” Napier said, via GatorsOnline. “I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege there are certainly expectations that come with that. Obviously, he has done a lot of good things for the University of Florida and we wish him nothing but the best but sometimes you have to make decisions in the best interest of the team. With Brenton, we’re certainly going to do everything in our power to help him.”

Cox was a redshirt senior with 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks this season. He leaves Florida with 13.5 sacks, 32.5 tackles for loss and 118 tackles in three seasons.

Some were surprised by the move. But most college football fans don't think he'll be missed though:

Brenton Cox was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2018 and initially committed to Georgia. He spent his freshman season playing for Kirby Smart's team and finished the year with one sack, two tackles for loss and 20 tackles in 11 games.

But Cox was dismissed from Georgia in the ensuing summer and was forced to sit out his sophomore season.

Cox joined the Gators in 2020 and was quickly named the starter.

Will Cox play for another college team or will he go pro straight away?