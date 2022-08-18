College Football World Reacts To Florida State's Embarrassing Mistake

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A Florida State Seminoles cheerleader runs with a flag on the field during the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Not a lot of things have gone right for the Florida State Seminoles over the past few years, and their latest big mistake is going to offer their detractors enough fodder for the rest of the year.

A photo has been going viral of an offer letter that the Seminoles sent out to a prospect. Unfortunately, someone in Seminoles printing office made a huge mistake and misspelled the word "official" as "offcial."

This wasn't a small mistake embedded into the middle of a large block of text that could be easily missed either. It was in large font, at the very top of the letter in a very distinct FSU font.

As you might expect, college football fans wasted absolutely no time putting the Seminoles on blast for this. Just about everyone is pointing and laughing at them right now:

Head coach Mike Norvell and his recruiting staff are going to be hard-pressed trying to convince a parent that academics are a priority when they can't even spell properly.

In two seasons at Florida State, Norvell is just 8-13. The Seminoles have not had a winning season since 2017.

Suffice it to say, there was already more than enough ammo for Florida State haters to go after them with. This is just going to be more fuel to the fire.

And heaven help the Seminoles if they get featured on ESPN College GameDay. The signs are going to be outrageous.