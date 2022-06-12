College Football World Reacts To Former Alabama Quarterback Ruling

After being charged with a felony stemming from an alleged January incident with estranged wife Sara Evans, former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was found guilty of reckless endangerment Thursday.

Barker was convicted of reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, which is a misdemeanor, according to AL.com. The 49-year-old will reportedly be on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days.

The college football world reacted to the court's ruling on Barker over the weekend.

Barker led the Crimson Tide to a 35-2-1 record as Alabama's starter from 1991-1994; winning a national championship in '92 and taking home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as a senior.