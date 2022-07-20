College Football World Reacts To Former Notre Dame Player's Death

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A former Notre Dame offensive lineman passed away just a few days ago.

Former starter Paul Duncan died at the age of 35 due to a heart attack when he was training for a marathon.

Duncan played at the school from 2005-09 and played in 18 total games.

College football fans and media have been offering their condolences to Duncan and his family via social media this week.

"We were saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Duncan. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife Ellen, the Duncan family, Paul’s friends, and teammates. May the Good Lord grant Paul eternal rest and hold his loved ones in the palms of His hands," Holtz's Heroes Foundation tweeted.

Duncan leaves behind his wife Ellen, and two daughters. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.