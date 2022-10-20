College Football World Reacts To GameDay's Guest Picker News

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

As it does every week, ESPN's College GameDay will have a celebrity guest picker join the desk for Saturday's show.

This week's celebrity guest picker for a featured matchup between No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon is Ducks basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu.

"A college basketball great and @OregonWBB legend We can't wait to welcome @sabrina_i20 to our show in Eugene this weekend!" GameDay wrote on Twitter.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"The GOAT! Love her," one fan wrote.

"The obvious (and correct) choice!" another said.

"GAMEDAY JUST GOT BETTER!" another added.

Ionescu dominated the hardwood in Eugene from 2016-20. She finished her collegiate basketball career as the only player in NCAA history (man or woman) to notch 2,000 career points (2,562), 1,000 career rebounds (1,040) and 1,000 career assists (1,091). She claimed the Naismith Player of the Year award in 2020.

Ionescu was selected by the New York Liberty with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She earned her first All-Star selection this past season.

The Oregon fanbase will no doubt be excited to welcome home one of their all-time greats as the football team looks to continue its hot streak against the undefeated Bruins.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Autzen Stadium.