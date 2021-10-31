College Football World Reacts To GameDay’s Week 10 Destination

ESPN’s College GameDay has made a historic choice for their Week 10 destination.
The long-running college football pregame show will be heading to Cincinnati next weekend. The 8-0 Bearcats have never hosted ESPN’s College GameDay.
ESPN’s College GameDay announced the news Sunday morning.
“FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER … We’re Cincinnati bound,” the network tweeted.
FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER …
We're Cincinnati bound 👏 @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/UFeJnQMoY3
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2021
College football fans are excited for the first-time trip to Cincinnati.
The Bearcats are hosting Tulsa on Saturday afternoon.
I was hoping for UTSA-UTEP, but this is cool too. https://t.co/ubzTpxigRi
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 31, 2021
BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER🎈🎉 https://t.co/8gGZljjHIi
— The Cincy Bearcat (@TheCincyBearcat) October 31, 2021
Really feels like a missed opportunity here for Gameday.
Tulsa is below .500 and Cincy won't have a 2 next to their name.
UTSA (8-0) at UTEP (6-2) was the move in my opinion. UTEP slipping up yesterday didn't help the argument though. https://t.co/6pXIqEXKek
— Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) October 31, 2021
Pete Rose for Guest Picker there just isnt anyone better period . Pete Rose @hitprince14 Let's get this done https://t.co/NwX3One1H0
— Dr Keeneland Dan (@fatbaldguyracin) October 31, 2021
GameDay is (finally) coming to Cincinnati. #Bearcats https://t.co/9CENLt264q
— Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) October 31, 2021
While no El Paso (thx FAU) this is a great pick! https://t.co/wRqzl45LhX
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 31, 2021
👀 see y’all there! https://t.co/5wEagqc0XU
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 31, 2021
Cincinnati, No. 2 in the latest top 25 polls, is set to host Tulsa on Saturday afternoon. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T.
ESPN’s College GameDay airs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T.