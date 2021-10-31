The Spun

College Football World Reacts To GameDay’s Week 10 Destination

Lee Corso wearing an I Love New York T-Shirt while posing for a photo with Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN’s College GameDay has made a historic choice for their Week 10 destination.

The long-running college football pregame show will be heading to Cincinnati next weekend. The 8-0 Bearcats have never hosted ESPN’s College GameDay.

ESPN’s College GameDay announced the news Sunday morning.

“FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER … We’re Cincinnati bound,” the network tweeted.

College football fans are excited for the first-time trip to Cincinnati.

The Bearcats are hosting Tulsa on Saturday afternoon.

Cincinnati, No. 2 in the latest top 25 polls, is set to host Tulsa on Saturday afternoon. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

ESPN’s College GameDay airs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T.

