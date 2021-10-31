College Football World Reacts To GameDay’s Week 10 Destination

ESPN’s College GameDay has made a historic choice for their Week 10 destination.

The long-running college football pregame show will be heading to Cincinnati next weekend. The 8-0 Bearcats have never hosted ESPN’s College GameDay.

ESPN’s College GameDay announced the news Sunday morning.

“FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER … We’re Cincinnati bound,” the network tweeted.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER … We're Cincinnati bound 👏 @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/UFeJnQMoY3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2021

College football fans are excited for the first-time trip to Cincinnati.

The Bearcats are hosting Tulsa on Saturday afternoon.

I was hoping for UTSA-UTEP, but this is cool too. https://t.co/ubzTpxigRi — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 31, 2021

BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER🎈🎉 https://t.co/8gGZljjHIi — The Cincy Bearcat (@TheCincyBearcat) October 31, 2021

Really feels like a missed opportunity here for Gameday. Tulsa is below .500 and Cincy won't have a 2 next to their name. UTSA (8-0) at UTEP (6-2) was the move in my opinion. UTEP slipping up yesterday didn't help the argument though. https://t.co/6pXIqEXKek — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) October 31, 2021

Pete Rose for Guest Picker there just isnt anyone better period . Pete Rose @hitprince14 Let's get this done https://t.co/NwX3One1H0 — Dr Keeneland Dan (@fatbaldguyracin) October 31, 2021

While no El Paso (thx FAU) this is a great pick! https://t.co/wRqzl45LhX — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 31, 2021

Cincinnati, No. 2 in the latest top 25 polls, is set to host Tulsa on Saturday afternoon. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

ESPN’s College GameDay airs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T.