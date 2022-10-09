College Football World Reacts To GameDay's Week 7 Decision

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 06: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers taking the field before the start of their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on October 6, 2007 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The biggest college football matchup of Week 7 is going to play host to ESPN College GameDay as the Tennessee Volunteers host No. 1 ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium in what could be an SEC Championship Game preview.

Week 7 will mark the second time in just four weeks that College GameDay will be heading to Rocky Top. But with the way the Vols are playing right now, the opportunity is just too irresistible to pass up.

It will be the 11th time that Knoxville will host College GameDay, tying it with Florida State for the 6th-most in the program's history. But with these two incredibly passionate fanbases, a rowdy atmosphere is guaranteed.

Fans are definitely pumped to see ESPN taking its big pregame show to Tennessee. They're already trying to predict who the special guest picker will be:

Tennessee and Alabama are a combined 11-0 this season with four combined wins over ranked teams. But this will be both of their first meetings against teams ranked in the top 10.

History is definitely on Alabama's side though. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has won 15 straight games on the Third Saturday in October.

But this will also be the first time since Saban took over in 2007 that Tennessee will be ranked this highly. If ever there was a time for a team to swing an upset, it would be this one.

The game will be played on CBS.