College Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson’s Performance

It isn’t a college football Saturday if the college football world isn’t talking about Gary Danielson.

Danielson is on the call yet again for CBS as Georgia is taking on Alabama for the SEC Championship.

Georgia went up 10-0 in the second quarter before Alabama rolled back and is now up 31-17 in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Bryce Young set the SEC title game record for the most passing yards in the first half of the game’s history (283).

Danielson has been loving what he’s been seeing from the Crimson Tide and that includes Young. Because of that, the college football world has come with all the jokes at Danielson’s expense.

Gary Danielson goes all Yoda talking about Bryce Young “Unteachable assets he has”. 😂 — Tommy Wofford (@Hunter_Golfer) December 4, 2021

"Unteachable instincts". Does Gary Danielson know what instincts are? — Justin Yost (@TheJustinYost) December 4, 2021

Gary Danielson is having a fantastic game… great point on Bowers stopping his route short.. Stetson expected him to cut in front of defender. — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 4, 2021

If we could all love our kids like Gary Danielson loves ‘Bama we would all be better parents. — Buckeye Mike in NOLA (@MichaelBCline) December 4, 2021

You notice Gary Danielson isn't talking about Will Anderson getting mauled https://t.co/UqzmtoNOv5 — Bama Sportz ™️🐘🏈 (@Bamasportz) December 4, 2021

Next year I'm starting a Twitter account that counts how many times Gary Danielson is WRONG in his analysis. I just hope I can type fast enough to keep up. — Pete DeWeese (@CoachDeWeese) December 4, 2021

If Alabama is able to close this one out, there’s no doubt it will be in the CFP that’s unveiled on Sunday. Even if Georgia wins, Alabama still could get in due to Oklahoma State losing to Baylor earlier.

The committee’s main decision would be between Alabama and Notre Dame (though this is if Michigan takes down Iowa later tonight).

So far, Young is up to over 350 yards through the air with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.