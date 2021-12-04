The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson’s Performance

It isn’t a college football Saturday if the college football world isn’t talking about Gary Danielson.

Danielson is on the call yet again for CBS as Georgia is taking on Alabama for the SEC Championship.

Georgia went up 10-0 in the second quarter before Alabama rolled back and is now up 31-17 in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Bryce Young set the SEC title game record for the most passing yards in the first half of the game’s history (283).

Danielson has been loving what he’s been seeing from the Crimson Tide and that includes Young. Because of that, the college football world has come with all the jokes at Danielson’s expense.

If Alabama is able to close this one out, there’s no doubt it will be in the CFP that’s unveiled on Sunday. Even if Georgia wins, Alabama still could get in due to Oklahoma State losing to Baylor earlier.

The committee’s main decision would be between Alabama and Notre Dame (though this is if Michigan takes down Iowa later tonight).

So far, Young is up to over 350 yards through the air with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

