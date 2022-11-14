College Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Saturday

Gary Danielson didn't sound like his usual self during Saturday's Alabama-Ole Miss game.

Danielson, who calls the top SEC game each week with Brad Nessler on CBS, had a bit of a raspy voice as he was battling an apparent illness, and fans of the sport were quick to notice it.

"CBS really let Gary Danielson go on TV sounding like this?" another tweet read.

"I think today will likely be the worst and most excruciating Gary Danielson broadcasting performance we have ever experienced," another tweet read.

Hopefully, Danielson will feel better next weekend when he gets set to call the Georgia-Kentucky game.

That contest will take place in Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 19.