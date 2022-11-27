College Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Tonight

There's no question CBS Sports broadcaster Gary Danielson is one of the more controversial commentators in college football — especially when he's on the call for an Alabama game.

Danielson took the booth for Saturday night's Iron Bowl matchup between Auburn and Alabama.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to his broadcasting performance.

"I’d rather hear nails on a chalkboard than hear Gary Danielson drool over Bama. Why don’t you all get rid of that loser @CBSSports?" one fan wrote.

"Gary Danielson is the worst. That’s the tweet," another said.

"Gary Danielson has been watching a different game than me. That’s the nicest way to say it," another added.

"The football community coming together and hating on Gary Danielson... a tradition unlike any other," another wrote.

Alabama won this year's Iron Bowl with a 49-27 final score over Auburn in Tuscaloosa.