College Football World Reacts To Gatorade Signing News

On Wednesday, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson made headlines when he signed a new NIL deal.

Attorney Darren Heitner confirmed to On3Sports that Richardson signed a deal with Gatorade. He's the first Florida athlete to sign an NIL deal with the company - originally developed to help athletes at the school.

“It brings me great joy to have brought together two of my clients, Gatorade and Anthony Richardson, to work together in promoting the iconic Gatorade brand,” Heitner told On3. “The sky is the limit for Anthony, and I look forward to continuing to assist him off the field.”

Fans flocked to social media to react to the big news. Some fans think it means he'll be sticking around for another season.

"Very good. QB1 will be sticking around," the fan said.

"He’ll def be back next yr," another fan added.

"Got to figure that's huge for quarterback recruiting going forward. Not an insignificant brand partnership," said another fan.

