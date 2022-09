NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning.

Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges."

The college football world reacted to the arrest out of Augusta on social media.

Bullard logged three tackles in the Bulldogs' 39-22 win over Kent State on Saturday.