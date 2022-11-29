College Football World Reacts To Georgia Tech's Coaching Hire

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 28, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are targeting interim leader Brent Key as the program's next head coach.

The details of his contract are expected to be ironed out within the next 24 hours, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

Georgia Tech fired former head coach Geoff Collins after a 1-3 start to the 2022 season. Since then, Key has lead the program to a 4-4 record — including upset wins over No. 24 Pitt and No. 13 North Carolina.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this expected hire.

"Good hire. Key has done an excellent job during his interim stint," one fan wrote.

"Major news, this is what you love to see," another added.

"IT. IS. HAPPENING," another said.

"They played significantly better under him. I’m not mad at them at all. Just need to get some like minded players and coaches," another wrote.

Key played right guard at Georgia Tech from 1997-2000. The former Alabama assistant has been on the Yellow Jackets' coaching staff since 2019.