College Football World Reacts To Georgia Transfer News

It’s a good day to be a fan of the University of Georgia football program.

On Tuesday, Kirby Smart’s program landed two of the top transfers in all of college football. The Bulldogs added commitments from two former five-star prospects:

Former Clemson five-star defensive back Derion Kendrick

Former LSU five-star tight end Arik Gilbert

Gilbert is a Georgia native and is happy to be coming home.

“Coming home, I believe it was a smart decision to come home. I wanted to be with and near my family,” Gilbert told 247Sports.”I have been missing all of family and now both of my Grandmothers will be able see me play in person too.”

These are two massive pickups for Georgia – and a sign of what’s to come in college football. We’ll likely be seeing more and more major pickups thanks to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Big afternoon for Georgia, who just landed transfer commitments from former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert. https://t.co/0jypUAwfdh — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) June 1, 2021

Arik Gilbert is now a Georgia Bulldog. Quite the day in the transfer portal for the Georgia Bulldogs: https://t.co/rTTVZ7h2nL pic.twitter.com/gvkmahqDOv — DawgNation (@DawgNation) June 1, 2021

The Georgia Bulldogs just landed a few big time players from the transfer portal: ◻️ LSU tight end Arik Gilbert – former 2019 Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year and 5⭐ recruit

◻️ Clemson DB Derion Kendrick – former 5⭐ recruit and two-year starter with the Tigers pic.twitter.com/XdIo7CxaR6 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 1, 2021

So Georgia just picked up two of ⁦@TheAthletic⁩’s top three available transfers (Derion Kendrick and Arik Gilbert) in the span of 20 minutes. Cool, cool. https://t.co/OqKzszzRC8 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 1, 2021

Kirby Smart just landed Derion Kendrick and Arik Gilbert on the same day. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) June 1, 2021

The pressure is now even stronger at Georgia. The Bulldogs will head into the 2021 season among the favorites in the SEC as a legitimate national title contender.

Georgia has to win the SEC Championship and play for a national title, or this year is a total bust. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) June 1, 2021

Georgia, a preseason top five team, is scheduled to open the season on a big stage. The Bulldogs will take on Clemson at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Sept. 4.