College Football World Reacts To Georgia Transfer News

Georgia Bulldogs cheerleaders performing during a game.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Georgia Bulldogs cheerleaders on the field prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s a good day to be a fan of the University of Georgia football program.

On Tuesday, Kirby Smart’s program landed two of the top transfers in all of college football. The Bulldogs added commitments from two former five-star prospects:

  • Former Clemson five-star defensive back Derion Kendrick
  • Former LSU five-star tight end Arik Gilbert

Gilbert is a Georgia native and is happy to be coming home.

“Coming home, I believe it was a smart decision to come home. I wanted to be with and near my family,” Gilbert told 247Sports.”I have been missing all of family and now both of my Grandmothers will be able see me play in person too.”

These are two massive pickups for Georgia – and a sign of what’s to come in college football. We’ll likely be seeing more and more major pickups thanks to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The pressure is now even stronger at Georgia. The Bulldogs will head into the 2021 season among the favorites in the SEC as a legitimate national title contender.

Georgia, a preseason top five team, is scheduled to open the season on a big stage. The Bulldogs will take on Clemson at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Sept. 4.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.