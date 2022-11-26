College Football World Reacts To Georgia's Struggles Against Georgia Tech

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 6: Fans of the Georgia Bulldogs watch play against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Sanford Stadium on September 6, 2008 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs entered this afternoon's rivalry-week matchup against Georgia Tech as 35.5-point favorites. But at the end of the first quarter, the visiting Yellow Jackets lead the No. 1 Bulldogs 7-3.

Georgia has just 53 total yards and gave up nearly 100 to Georgia Tech and third-string quarterback Zach Gibson.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to these uncharacteristic struggles for the No. 1 team in the nation.

"Would love to see this upset!! Go Jackets!!" one fan wrote.

"It's still going to be like 52-10 UGA....this isn't a story," another said.

"As a tech fan I'm surprised, like stunned. We are supposed to suck," another added.

Last weekend, the Yellow Jackets mounted a shocking upset over No. 13-ranked North Carolina in Chapel Hill. A win over Georgia in this afternoon's regular-season finale would make the team bowl eligible.