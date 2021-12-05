College Football World Reacts To Gus Johnson’s Performance Tonight

Gus Johnson has always been a fan favorite play-by-play man due to his urgency and expression in the booth. That was no different in the Big Ten championship game.

College football fans and media members alike couldn’t help but love Johnson’s commentary over the conference title game between Michigan and Iowa on Saturday.

After Aidan Hutchinson's sack for Michigan, Fox play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson: "He'll roll up on you, folks, and let you smell his cologne!" — Doug Tribou (@DougTribou) December 5, 2021

Gus Johnson is a national treasure. That is all. — Mike Battaglia (@CoachBags13) December 5, 2021

Gus Johnson is awesome at his job. 😂 https://t.co/qo55dsUYiH — Marcus (@PIT_of_darkness) December 5, 2021

I could listen to Gus Johnson commentate child berth. Electric. Factory. — Nick Masciadrelli (@N_Masciadrelli) December 5, 2021

There’s a still another half of Johnson and Joel Klatt commentary to go. Michigan is up 14-3 at the break. After the Wolverines jumped out to an early two touchdown in the first frame, Iowa held them scoreless in the second.

We’ll see if the Hawkeyes can give Johnson a chance to run off a couple more classic lines before this one is all said and done.