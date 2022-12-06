College Football World Reacts To Heisman Trophy Finalists

The four Heisman Trophy finalists for this year's award have been announced.

As expected, the final list is quarterback dominated — featuring Georgia's Stetson Bennett, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and USC's Caleb Williams.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to these finalists.

Several fans pointed out the absence of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

"Both Penix and Hooker deserve an invite over Bennett," one fan wrote.

"Hendon Hooker has 7 more passing touchdowns than Stetson Bennett in 2 less games," another said.

"Not having Hooker as a finalist is ridiculous. The Heisman trophy is rigged and doesn’t matter anyways," another added.

Others addressed the fact that no non-quarterbacks made the list.

"All QB’s???? Heisman a joke this year," one wrote.

"This is... underwhelming to be polite," another said.

"Might as well call it the 'Best Quarterback Award' now," another added,

All but one of these finalists (Caleb Williams), will take the field in this year's College Football Playoff. Bennett and Stroud will face off in a Peach Bowl semifinal matchup on Dec. 31.

Which of these finalists deserves to have their name called for this year's award?