College Football World Reacts To Herschel Walker Endorsement News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

College football legend Herschel Walker is hoping to unseat Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock for U.S. Senate in the state of Georgia. To that end, he got a big endorsement that might push him over the top.

This week, former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley officially endorsed Walker in his campaign for Senate. Dooley, who won a national title and three SEC titles with Walker as his star running back in the 1980s, praised Walker for his accomplishments on an off the field in a one-minute ad approved by Walker.

For many Walker supporters, the endorsement is believed to be the finishing touches on the campaign to push him over the top and win the Senate seat.

On Twitter, many Walker supporters are celebrating Dooley's endorsement. They're convinced that this ad will secure victory for Walker in November:

The polling shows that Herschel Walker trails the incumbent Senator Warnock by several points. But Georgia voting laws have tightened the number of ways in which voters can cast their ballots on Tuesday - those laws are far more likely to aid Walker than Warnock.

As some Walker supporters are already saying, we might need to start getting used to saying "Senator Herschel Walker."

Will this endorsement from Vince Dooley push Walker over the top and into the U.S. Capitol building come November?