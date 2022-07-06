College Football World Reacts To Historic Peach Bowl News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: A general view of the field before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff Peach Bowl Semifinal for the 2022 season has already sold out, setting a record for the earliest sellout in the game's historic 54-year run.

The matchup is still five months out.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this record-setting sellout.

"The power of hosting a SEC vs ACC game in Atlanta," one fan wrote.

"tHerEs noTHinG wRoNg wiTH CFB… Alabama/Georgia/maybe Clemson fans already have tickets cause it’s a foregone conclusion," another added.

"We've been saying this will be our 'Record Season' and that's already coming to fruition with the earliest sellout in our history," Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president said in a statement. "It's a testament to the passion for college football that exists with the Atlanta fans and to the quality of games we are able to host on an annual basis. This year our 'Record Season' includes hosting five top-10-ranked teams between our two Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games to open the season and our College Football Playoff Semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the end."

This sellout breaks the previous record set in 2016. The Peach Bowl has now logged sellouts in 23 of its last 26 contests.

Two of the four teams selected by the College Football Playoff selection committee will face off in this game on Saturday, December 31, 2022.