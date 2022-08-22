College Football World Reacts To Hooters Sponsorship News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 15: Hooters girls on pit lane prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on August 15, 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In an attempt to redefine what it means to be the big man on campus, restaurant chain Hooters is signing several college football offensive line groups to NIL deals.

The chain has reportedly inked agreements with 51 linemen across the country, ranging from programs such as Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.

In a statement from Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala, Skala explained:

For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined. We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight.

The college football world reacted to the signings on social media.

"Hooters just signed offensive lineman for 10 different schools to NIL deals," tweeted the "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast.

"[Hooters] signs groups of offensive linemen across the U.S. to #NIL deals," reported Darren Heitner.

"The 51 linemen hooked up w/ Hooters," shared Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

"College football in a nutshell: I open my email and see PR pitch emails informing me about an athlete who has signed an NIL deal promoting a Catholic Prayer app and the next email is a PR pitch informing me other athletes have signed with [Hooters]."

Part of the sponsorship deals will require players to visit various Hooters locations, encourage fans to go to the chain for tailgates and viewing parties and star in social media ad campaigns.