College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze Contract News

Hugh Freeze just locked down a massive head coaching contract with Liberty.

His new eight-year contract extension will run through the 2030 season and see him earn $5 million per year, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this huge contract news.

"Liberty is gonna win the C-USA every single season lmfao," one fan wrote.

"Auburn unhappy to hear this. Just the start of coaches getting raises and extensions," another added.

"Relishing the amount of money a P5 school is going to have to burn to break this deal and then beat it," another said.

Freeze has logged a 33-12 record since joining the Liberty program in 2019. He has a perfect 3-0 bowl game record and a 7-1 start to the 2022 college football season.

With this great success, Freeze has garnered plenty of attention as a head coaching candidate around the league. But with this new deal, it appears he'll be staying put for the foreseeable future.

Freeze and the Flames will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a matchup on Saturday.