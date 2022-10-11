College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze Speculation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames calls a timeout in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Following a rough start to the season, the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Brian Harsin.

Now the program is in search of yet another head coach and one name is trending. Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was brought up by CBS college football analyst Barrett Sallee.

"Here's the thing with Auburn and Hugh Freeze ... if Auburn's admin gives him control, he will kill it there," he said. "That's possible. The reason Harsin isn't working is because he wasn't 'their guy.' If the powers-that-be get "their guy," they are much more likely to step back a bit."

College football fans aren't exactly sure about the potential move.

"I don't have time for this right now," college football analyst Steven Godfrey said.

"Continuing to blame the boosters is getting a bit old. He isn’t working bc he’s not winning games, blowing leads and/or having scoreless 2nd halves, and not recruiting at all," said another fan.

Others aren't keen on Freeze coaching the team.

"No thanks. I've seen the unsupervised version of him and it isn't good," one fan said, referencing his controversial tenure at Ole Miss.

Should Auburn hire Hugh Freeze?