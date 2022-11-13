College Football World Reacts To Insane Hail Mary! Video

There was one heck of a hail mary in a Division III college football game on Saturday.

Mount Union was taking on Baldwin Wallace and there was a lot on the line. Mount Union was trying to capture its 33rd OAC Title, 31st undefeated regular season, and its 33rd straight NCAA Playoff appearance.

It looked like the undefeated season was going to come to an end before the Purple Raiders hit an unlikely hail mary to secure that, plus the conference championship and an NCAA Playoff appearance.

Quarterback Braxton Plunk heaved a prayer of a pass and it was answered after receiver Wayne Ruby Jr caught it after it bounced off a Yellow Jackets defender.



Here's a replay:

College football fans can't believe how awesome this was.

"Catching up on the smaller-school stuff from yesterday, and WOWWWWW," another tweet read.

This is a play that will be talked about for a long time.