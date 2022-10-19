College Football World Reacts To James Franklin, Michigan Drama

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on during the second half of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium on October 2, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State head coach James Franklin is still not happy about the tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium.

At the venue, both teams come out of the same tunnel, even though they have separate locker rooms. The teams having separate locker rooms didn't stop them from confronting each other at the half.

There was some pushing and shoving between players and that led to Franklin saying that there needs to be a policy in place to stop this stuff.

"We need to put a policy in place to stop this," Franklin said.

College football fans don't want to hear the excuses from Franklin.

It was a close game at halftime before Michigan pulled away from Penn State. After the Wolverines led by two at the break, they outscored the Nittany Lions 25-3 in the second half to win by 24, 41-17.

The Nittany Lions are now 5-1 overall, while the Wolverines are 7-0.