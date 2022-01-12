College Football World Reacts To Jameson Williams News

Jameson Williams received a crushing diagnosis for the non-contact knee injury he suffered during last night’s National Championship game.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Alabama wideout has torn his ACL and will undergo surgery sometime in the next 10 days. Though this injury will certainly require a great deal of rehab and recovery time, the 20 year old is expected to make a full recovery and retain his “sub-4.3” speed.

Alabama's Jameson Williams, the projected top WR in the 2022 NFL Draft, tore his ACL last night vs. Georgia, per sources. Doctors believe that, after surgery within the next 10 days, Williams will retain his sub 4.3 speed, and they expect a full recovery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022

As one of the elite wide receivers in the college football game this year, Williams separated himself as an early-to-mid first-round selection in this year’s draft.

Many fans wonder how this injury will affect his draft stock.

“Fans of every team picking outside the top 20 are already buying this guys jersey,” one fan wrote.

“Dude is a baller!! I doubt this impacts his draft pick that much…he’ll rebound,” another added.

Sad news but def still a first rounder https://t.co/sygnY5PENt — ARS21 (@ARS2117) January 12, 2022

Williams’ devastating ACL injury is a prime example of why professional-bound college athletes sit out big postseason games. Several fans pointed this out to contribute to the ongoing debate on the subject.

“Clearly a game that mattered but this. This is exactly why guys sit out bowl games. You don’t have to like it, but sure as hell should understand it,” one wrote.

“Shoulda sat out… lost anyways,” another added.

Hate to see news like this, especially for guys who are so close to the finish line, man. 😔 Speedy recovery to the kid 🙏🏾 https://t.co/E3BfH3ZG2H — Dasmine (@thatgirlsporty_) January 12, 2022

In his first year with Alabama after transferring away from Ohio State, Jameson Williams logged 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.