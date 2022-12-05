College Football World Reacts To Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Decision

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State wide receiver star Jaxon-Smith Njigba will not return for the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff semifinal against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The high-level pro prospect will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I was unable to come back on multiple occasions during the season and the doctors determined I would be unable to participate in the playoffs," Smith-Njigba said, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I just would’ve made this announcement after the CFP," one fan wrote.

"That dream was short lived," another added.

"After he couldn’t make it back in late October I really didn’t expect any more effort for him to make it back anyway and I certainly don’t see how anyone could blame him. He has millions on the line for him in a few months. Jeopardizing that to play for free makes zero sense," another said.

Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury early in the Buckeyes' 2022 season. He returned for a Week 8 matchup against Iowa, but left the game early after re-tweaking his injury in the second quarter.

After an incredible sophomore season in 2021, Smith-Njigba established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the nation. Despite these injury issues, he should still be a top prospect in this year's draft.

Without Smith-Njigba, the Buckeyes will face off against Georgia in a Peach Bowl matchup on Dec. 31.