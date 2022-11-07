College Football World Reacts To Jeff Scott's Firing

CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 17: Offensive Coordinator Jeff Scott of the Clemson Tigers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Boston College Eagles at Memorial Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)

The University of South Florida has made a football coaching change.

The school has officially parted ways with head coach Jeff Scott. He went 4-26 in almost three full seasons as head coach.

USF Athletic Director Michael Kelly released a statement to confirm the news and said that Scott wasn't meeting the program's expectations.

"When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program," Kelly said. "While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our Indoor Performance Facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards. He is a tremendous person and class individual and we wish him, Sara, Savannah, and Hunter all the best in the future."

College football fans aren't surprised by this news.

Daniel Da Prato will be the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.